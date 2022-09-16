Regional notes for Sept. 16

Author to speak
OAKDALE — The Lois Johnson Memorial Library in Oakdale will host Harriett McFeely on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Oakdale Community Center.
McFeely is the author of “A Walk on the Weird Side,” a book that documents unexplained encounters with Bigfoot. She is also the curator of the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum in Hastings.
Clarkson open house
CLARKSON — The Clarkson Museum will host an open house on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be 24 rooms filled with area Czech heritage artifacts, including military, mortuary, kitchens, music, beauty, school, farm and photos. The museum is located at 221 Pine St., Clarkson. Visit www.clarksonmuseum.weebly.com for more information.
Health meeting
WISNER — The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Board of Health will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, 2104 21st Circle in Wisner.
The board meeting will begin immediately following the conclusion of the budget hearing starting at noon. The meeting is open to the public.
Outage planned
A reminder has been given that there is a planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox counties on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area.
The outage will affect Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) customers in the communities of Butte, Bristow and Lynch, as well as the Village of Spencer, and Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corp. customers in rural Boyd County, northwestern Knox County and northern Holt County. The planned outage is occurring so NPPD crews can begin making upgrades to the substation serving those customers.
A second planned outage will be observed at a later date, once the upgrades have been completed, to return the system to normal operation. The second planned outage has not been scheduled, but customers will be notified once a time and date has been set.