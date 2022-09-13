Open house planned
NORFOLK — A public open house is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in Meeting Room A.
The open house will feature information on proposed city projects, including street repairs, the Norfolk police facility expansion, the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
The projects would be funded with proceeds of an additional 1/2 percent sales tax if approved by voters on Nov. 8.
City staff is seeking public input on these proposed projects. There will be no formal presentation and the public may come and go as it pleases.
Hispanic Heritage
The Hispanic Heritage Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd., in Norfolk.
The family-friendly event will run from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The festival will celebrate Hispanic heritage with entertainment by DJ AH, DJ Recio, traditional dances, games, face painting, bounce houses and food.
The event is part of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
The public is invited.