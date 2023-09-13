County budget
MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners met for the last time before a public hearing on its proposed budget for the upcoming year. The meeting was part of the commissioners’ regularly scheduled session on Tuesday.
Several members of the public attended and asked questions about the 2023-24 budget and expressed their views that taxes needed to be reduced, not raised.
Commissioners were quick to point out that the county’s proposed tax levy for this year is actually dropping. Even with a hefty increase in the county’s overall valuation, Madison County is requesting only $667,000 in additional funds from taxpayers over last year’s request.
The county’s overall tax levy is dropping from 3.9% to 3.66%.
A public hearing on the budget will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.
— JON HUMPHRIES
jhumphries@norfolkdailynews.com
NPPD addresses county commissioners on new transmission line
By JON HUMPHRIES
jhumphries@norfolkdailynews.com
MADISON — Following their presentation to the Norfolk City Council last week, Nebraska Public Power District officials addressed the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday regarding the proposed addition of a new 115,000-kilovolt power transmission line, which is expected to run from Norfolk due east into Stanton County.
NPPD project manager Paul Brune explained the process of gathering public input on the new line and the schedule for a series of meeting to get property owners and stakeholders involved.
The first such meeting will an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church in Norfolk from 2 to 8 p.m.
For more information about the Norfolk-Stanton North transmission line project, visit www.norfolk-stantonnorth.nppd.com.
Project update
A project update meeting that will highlight Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction, along with Michigan Avenue work, will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.
Representatives from the project contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions. Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.