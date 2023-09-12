Fundraiser night
Pizza Hut of Norfolk will be having a fundraiser night for Parent to Parent Network Inc. on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at both Norfolk locations.
Pizza Hut will donate 15% of ticket sales to Parent to Parent Network, a nonprofit organization created by and for families that reside in Northeast Nebraska and who are raising, or are primary caregivers for, children with behavioral/emotional challenges.
Those interested are encouraged to visit both Pizza Hut locations, 506 S. 25th St. or 910 W. Benjamin Ave., to help support the cause.
Nominations sought
Connecting Young Nebraskans (CYN) is seeking nominations of exemplary young professionals deserving of a 2023 Young Nebraskans Award.
Young Nebraskans Awards celebrate talented, influential young Nebraskans who are making a positive impact in their workplaces and communities. Awards will be presented for the following categories: CYN Network Weaver, Young Professional of the Year, Community Involvement & Impact, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Leadership & Professional Development, and Diversity & Inclusion.
The deadline to submit nominations and self-nominations is Monday, Sept. 18. Awardees and individuals receiving an honorable mention will be notified by Monday, Sept. 25. Awardees will be recognized at the 2023 CYN Summit on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Younes Hospitality Campus in Kearney. To learn more and fill out a nomination form, visit https://connectingyoungnebraskans.weebly.com/young-nebraskans-awards.html.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on the 2023 Connecting Young Nebraskans Summit, visit https://connectingyoungnebraskans.weebly.com/cyn-summit.html.
Museum open house
CLARKSON — The Clarkson Historical Museum will hold an open house on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 221 Pine St. There will be 24 rooms filled with area Czech heritage artifacts, including rooms of military, mortuary, kitchens, music, beauty, school, farm and photos. Visit www.clarksonmuseum.weebly.com or call 402-892-3863 for more information.
Pianist to perform
WAYNE — Guest pianist Philip Daniel brings his unique musicality to Wayne State College for a 7:30 p.m. performance Thursday, Sept. 21, in Ley Theatre, located on the second floor of the Brandenburg Education Building.
The performance is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed. To view the livestream, visit www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
Daniel blends classical elements, minimalist soundscapes and cinematic qualities to evoke powerful emotions.
With titles such as “Oh Endless Day,” “This Too Could Change” and “Better Now,” Daniel’s compositions create a profound impact on listeners. His transformative music merges piano artistry with electronics.
Originally from Lincoln, Daniel holds a graduate degree in piano performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory and an undergraduate degree in piano performance and piano pedagogy from Hastings College. In addition to an impressive recording catalog, he also composes scores for film and dance.
For more information, contact the Wayne State Department of Music at 402-375-7359.
Mobile office hours
District staff from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Flood will host mobile office hours in several Northeast Nebraska communities. During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and other needs that constituents might encounter.
Hours include: Monday, Oct. 16 — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk; 1 to 2:30 p.m., Stanton Public Library, 1009 Jackpine St., Stanton; Monday, Nov. 13 — 10 to 11:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St., North Bend; 1 to 2:30 p.m., Schuyler Chamber of Commerce, 1119 B. St., Schuyler.
Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. Location and contact information for the permanent offices may be found at https://flood.house.gov.