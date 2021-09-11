Vets coffee
Veterans coffee will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 Braasch Ave. Sweet rolls will be available for a small fee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Luke Wentz and Alexandra Moyer work for a government agency known as the US Global Leadership Coalition.
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil less than two weeks after the fraught end of the war in Afghanistan.
A large swath of Norfolk went dark Friday night as power went out because of a blown transformer.
The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will be hosting five meetings: a budget hearing, a budget meeting, a tax hearing, a tax meeting and the regular meeting.
The west lane of Fourth Street from Monroe Avenue to Northwestern Avenue in Norfolk will be closed for about three weeks for a sanitary sewer main replacement.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thousands of people lined the procession route along Omaha streets on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to a local man and Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — In the 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, a mixture of homegrown extremists, geography and weaknesses in counterterrorism strategies have combined to turn Europe into a prime target for jihadists bent on hurting the West.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Several hundred people line up every morning, starting before dawn, on…
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remember…
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — In the 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the Un…
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A weather system affecting northwest California was expected…
CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man won $1 million in a lottery game the same day he and his…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.