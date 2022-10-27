Toastmasters’ awards
NORFOLK — Norfolk Club 8111 Toastmasters has announced some members’ awards from Toastmasters International and from the club.
Ultimate Behind the Scenes Rewards (for members who helped organize events) went to Miranda Silver, Daniel Hollis, Charlee Hollis and Carol Sullivan. Queen of Loyalty Award (for the most loyal member who is a woman) went to Carol Sullivan.
Good Attendance Award (for those who never miss a meeting) went to Miranda Silver, Michael Hoferer, Charlee Hollis, Daniel Hollis and Carol Sullivan.