Deadline nears

The deadline for applying for a 2022 U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marines, West Point Military or Naval Academy nomination is approaching.

“America’s military academies have a long-standing history of training our nation’s top military leaders,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Flood. “For candidates who are nominated and admitted, this program will allow them to serve the United States while attending a tuition-free education at a distinguished academy. I take the privilege of nominating people to the military academies very seriously and look forward to announcing nominees in the coming months.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 28. For more information on the nomination process, refer to https://flood.house.gov/ on the congressman’s website.

Toastmasters’ awards

NORFOLK — Norfolk Club 8111 Toastmasters has announced some members’ awards from Toastmasters International and from the club.

Ultimate Behind the Scenes Rewards (for members who helped organize events) went to Miranda Silver, Daniel Hollis, Charlee Hollis and Carol Sullivan. Queen of Loyalty Award (for the most loyal member who is a woman) went to Carol Sullivan.

Good Attendance Award (for those who never miss a meeting) went to Miranda Silver, Michael Hoferer, Charlee Hollis, Daniel Hollis and Carol Sullivan.

Annual meeting

Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Norfolk Senior Citizen Center.

