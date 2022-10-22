DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans group will meet Monday, Oct. 24, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk. Those with questions are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. meeting.

