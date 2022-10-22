DAV meeting
The Disabled American Veterans group will meet Monday, Oct. 24, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 W. Braasch Ave. in Norfolk. Those with questions are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. meeting.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison and Platte. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
The Wayne State Career Scholars program recently celebrated one of its finest students and recognized one of its business partners for its significant work supporting the college’s premier cooperative education program.
OAKLAND — The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details Wednesday regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on Sept. 27.
A man wanted out of Oklahoma on a gun charge was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop.
Like cars, appliances, furniture and other durable goods, there can be delays getting cement.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law on Wednesday for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, doubling down on a faltering invasion he described as “very difficult.” In a tacit acknowledgment that another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding, hi…
Norfolk has grown, but some of the needs and wants haven’t kept up with the growth. A proposed half-percent sales tax would get the city caught up with many of those needs and wants with safety, streets, sports and recreation.
Sales tax, gambling and quality of life were among the topics that Norfolk City Council Ward 4 candidates Andrew McCarthy and Zach Steiner covered Tuesday evening in a forum.
Republicans meet; Legion Auxiliary; Office hours; Blood drive; Nucor drill.
