VFW Auxiliary
NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to Post 1644 met on Oct. 11.
Money was donated to the United Way and the Norfolk Veterans Home. Veterans Day will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11, with programs of Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk Veterans Home and Norfolk High School.
The Post and Auxiliary will host some of the veterans from the veterans home on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch will be served and bingo will be played. Music will be by the Norfolk Junior High choir. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m. at the post home.
Office hours
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer announced her staff would hold local office hours for constituents in Dakota, Wayne, Madison and Pierce counties on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
These office hours serve as an opportunity for constituents to speak in person directly with Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.
Vaughan Wehr, Fischer’s director of outreach for Northeast Nebraska, will hold local office hours at the following times and locations:
Dakota County, South Sioux City, City Hall (Big Chambers), 1615 First Ave., 9 to 10 a.m.; Wayne County, Wayne Public Library (Conference Room), 410 Pearl St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Madison County, Madison County Courthouse (Commissioners Meeting Room), 1313 N. Main St., Madison, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.; Pierce County, Pierce Public Library, 207 W. Court St., Pierce, 4 to 5 p.m.
EMS workshop
ELGIN — The Allied Health Department at Northeast Community College in Norfolk has announced two free, one-session workshops for emergency medical service technicians in late October.
The workshop Infection Control/Personal Safety/Haz Mat will be Monday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 10 p.m., in the Elgin Fire Hall.
There is no need to pre-register for the workshop.
EMS workshops are funded in whole or in part with funds provided through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Office of Emergency Health System.
For additional information, call the Allied Health Department, Northeast Community College, at 402-844-7335