Republicans meet
WAYNE — The Republican Party of Wayne County will host the Wayne Chamber Coffee on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Elkhorn Valley Bank Conference room. Use the south entrance on Sixth Street.
Sherry Jones, candidate for the state board of education for District 6, has confirmed attendance. Candidates at any level in Wayne County are welcomed to attend and introduce themselves before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Wayne County Republican Party participated in the Cars N Carroll event on Sept. 25. It was a beautiful fall day with an all-time high of 309 entries.
The local party had a simple display table in the park along the sidewalk and many great friends and new acquaintances stopped by for an emery board, candy, yard signs and a brochure.
“We cannot really state that deep political issues were brought to our display. Just civil exchange of hopes for our county and our nation,” said Beverly A. Neel, chairwoman of Republican Party of Wayne County.
The Wayne County Republican Party is always seeking volunteers and invested voters to assist in the area of educating the public and be open to new views.
Legion Auxiliary
NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to Post 1644 met on Oct. 11. Money was donated to the United Way and the Norfolk Veterans Home. Veterans Day will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11, with programs of Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk Veterans Home and Norfolk High School. The Post and Auxiliary will host some of the veterans from the veterans home on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch will be served and bingo will be played. Music will be by the Norfolk Junior High choir. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m. at the post home.
Office hours
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer announced her staff would hold local office hours for constituents in Dakota, Wayne, Madison and Pierce counties on Wednesday, Oct. 26. These office hours serve as an opportunity for constituents to speak in person directly with Sen. Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.
Vaughan Wehr, Fischer’s director of outreach for Northeast Nebraska, will hold local office hours at the following times and locations:
Dakota County, South Sioux City, City Hall (Big Chambers), 1615 First Ave., 9 to 10 a.m.; Wayne County, Wayne Public Library (Conference Room), 410 Pearl St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Madison County, Madison County Courthouse (Commissioners Meeting Room), 1313 N. Main St., Madison, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.; Pierce County, Pierce Public Library, 207 W. Court St., Pierce, 4 to 5 p.m.
Blood drive
CROFTON — The Crofton community blood drive will be Thursday, Nov. 3, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Crofton auditorium, 1210 W. Second St.
Appointments are required and may be made online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Just a drill
A full-scale emergency exercise is set to take place at Nucor Steel from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Joshua Mattson, Nucor Steel safety coordinator, said the exercise would be a training drill involving a workplace accident with multiple patients.
Nucor Steel will be partnering with Norfolk EMS, Hoskins EMS, LifeNet and other local agencies to aid in the training.
“We do not anticipate any disruptions to the general public while this exercise is taking place,” Mattson said.