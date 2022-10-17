Trunk-or-treat
The Heritage of Fountain Point is planning a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will be at The Heritage of Fountain Point, 3725 W. Madison Ave. in Norfolk. Hot chocolate will be provided, and an award will be presented for the best-decorated trunk.
Park to close briefly on Wednesday
Embrace Park will be closed a portion of the day Wednesday, Oct. 19, for maintenance.
During this time, City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation staff will be taking down the shade structures on the equipment.
The park will reopen to the public about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division by calling 402-844-2180.
Fair board elections
MADISON — The Madison County Fair Board elections are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Madison. Terms expiring are for Judy Yoch, Sheryl White, Scott Owen and Sherri Fish, with one vacant spot to be filled. Those wishing to place their name on the ballot must have a letter of intent to the fair office no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.