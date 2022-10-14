Monthly meeting
The Madison County Farm Bureau will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Battle Creek Public Library.
Norfolkan awarded
The Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council has recognized a Norfolk man among five other state VR partners with the 2022 Disability Employment and Inclusion Awards in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year’s theme is "Disability: Part of the Equity Equation."
Jon Lierman of Norfolk was given the Champion of Disability Employment Recognition Award on Oct. 11.
Sprinkler prep
As residents prepare their underground sprinkler system for the seasonal change, the Norfolk Water Division is reminding residents about the importance of closing the water supply valve to sprinklers before blowing air into the system.
If the valve is not closed, air will be blown into the city water main, which will cause dirty water and possible water main breaks, which can be costly to the city. Those with questions are asked to call the water division office at 402-844-2210.
Barrett appointed
The president of Northeast Community College has been appointed to a state commission that promotes the use of information technology in education, health care, economic development and all levels of government services.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Leah Barrett as one of nine members of the Nebraska Information Technology Commission (NITC).
Established by the Legislature to provide advice, strategic direction and accountability on information technology investments in the state, the NITC annually prepares a statewide technology plan, provides biannual recommendations on technology investments to the governor and the Legislature, and adopts technical standards, guidelines and architectures.
Barrett’s appointment comes after Ricketts recently announced the state’s plans to expand reliable, high-speed internet service across Nebraska.
Barrett’s appointment runs through April 2026. Dan Spray of Norfolk also serves on the NITC.