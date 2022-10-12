Blood drive planned
A blood drive will be Monday, Oct. 17, from noon to 5:45 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., in Norfolk. Donors are asked to use the east entrance.
To make an appointment online, visit redcrossblood.org or send a text message to 402-841-1442 no later than 10 a.m. Monday.
Broadband grant for Winnebago Tribe
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, on Tuesday announced a $35.3 million broadband grant for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
The tribe will receive the grant to install fiber directly connecting 602 unserved tribal households, 40 unserved tribal businesses and 16 unserved tribal community anchor institutions.
This grant is from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The funding for the grant was made possible by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which Fischer supported.
“Broadband is absolutely essential to modern life. It can help to grow our local economies, ensure people have access to critical services like telehealth and incentivize young people to remain active in rural communities. This broadband funding will finally bring reliable, high-speed internet to unserved areas in the Winnebago tribal community,” Fischer said.
Tribal officials welcomed the news.
“We see this as a huge advancement that will open the door for new opportunities for education, commerce, and communication on the Winnebago Reservation. Until now we were never able to make access to viable speeds to support video conferencing, teleworking, telehealth, etc. The lack of adequate bandwidth was particularly emphasized during the pandemic,” said Victoria Kitcheyan, tribal chairwoman.
Thanks to the 2021 infrastructure law, Nebraska is expected to receive more than $200 million to expand broadband networks and access.
Original director of zoo to speak at Norfolk library
The Norfolk Public Library will be hosting a program with author and primate specialist Dick Haskin on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
His program will focus on his new book, “Monkey on the Other Side of the Window.” The book features exciting animal adventures Haskin had as director of the Northeast Nebraska Zoo in Royal from 1987 through 2001.
The program is free and open to the public. Book sales and signing will follow the presentation.
Being raised on a farm in Knox County, Haskin grew up surrounded by farm animals as well as wildlife. After watching a film about Jane Goodall and the chimpanzees of Africa when he was in eighth grade, Haskin knew he wanted to work with non-human primates.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in animal behavior, psychology and anthropology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1983. He served as primate specialist/research coordinator at the Folsom Children’s Zoo in Lincoln for several years.
He helped create the Northeast Nebraska Zoo in Royal in 1987 and served as its first director for 13 years.
During his zoo career, Haskin worked with many species of non-human primates. His passion was working with the apes. He is most known for his work teaching American Sign Language to a chimpanzee named Reuben.
Haskin retired from zoo work in 2001 and began researching and compiling the history of the area in and around Ashfall Fossil Beds. He wrote and published three books under the pseudonym, D. R. Haskin, from 2009 through 2012.
He also wrote and published his autobiography titled, “Monkey on the Other Side of the Window.”
The book hit Amazon.com’s Best Seller List at the end of August and remained in the top 50 best selling books for three consecutive weeks.