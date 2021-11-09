Master Gardeners
Columbus Extension educator Kelly Feehan will be guest speaker at the monthly Master Gardeners meeting on Saturday, Nov. 13. All who are interested are welcomed to attend. Feehan’s presentation on using focal points in the landscape will begin at 10 a.m., preceded by a 9 a.m. business meeting at the Madison County Extension office, 1305 S. 13th St., Norfolk.
Master Gardeners meet monthly September through May with special garden tours throughout the summer. Gardeners may become social members or follow through with training to become a certified Master Gardener. Classes for certification are held each winter, usually in February and March. Full details are available at the Extension office or by calling 402-370-4040.
Farm Bureau
BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.