Master Gardeners

Columbus Extension educator Kelly Feehan will be guest speaker at the monthly Master Gardeners meeting on Saturday, Nov. 13. All who are interested are welcomed to attend. Feehan’s presentation on using focal points in the landscape will begin at 10 a.m., preceded by a 9 a.m. business meeting at the Madison County Extension office, 1305 S. 13th St., Norfolk.

Master Gardeners meet monthly September through May with special garden tours throughout the summer. Gardeners may become social members or follow through with training to become a certified Master Gardener. Classes for certification are held each winter, usually in February and March. Full details are available at the Extension office or by calling 402-370-4040.

Farm Bureau

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.

Northeast Nebraska Childhood Advocacy Center assisted by United Way

What services does your agency provide, and who does it generally serve? The Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center provides hope and healing to victims of child abuse. Utilizing a joint investigative team approach, child advocacy centers are facility-based community partnerships dedicated…

Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans attending a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd of tens of thousands. At least eight people were killed and many more hurt, authorities said.

Wayne State expands RHOP health program

Wayne State College’s Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) was recently expanded to include a path to a doctor of occupational therapy degree in partnership with University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.