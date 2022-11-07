Display at college
Day of the Dead, known in Mexico as Día de Muertos, is a day that honors and celebrates the lives and memories of departed friends, ancestors and loved ones. Celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their relatives who have passed away.
As part of the celebration, the Northeast Library, Center for Global Engagement and College Engagement have set up an Altar Ofrenda for Dia de los Muertos in Union 73, where copies of pictures, poems and other items have been placed as an offering. The altar will be on display until Friday, Nov. 11.
Parkinson’s group
The Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. for a holiday party at the Pizza Ranch party room at the Sunset Plaza mall, 1700 Market Lane in Norfolk
All are welcomed to attend.
For more information, contact Lee Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com
The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1100 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk.
Staff mobile offices
Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a representative of his office at an upcoming mobile office in Hartington, Wakefield, Greeley or Neligh.
At a mobile office, Third District residents may meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of services available through his office.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a staff member at the following times and locations:
Tuesday, Nov. 22 — Cedar County Courthouse, 101 S. Broadway Ave., Hartington, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Gardner Public Library, 114 W. Third St.,Wakefield, 2-3:p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Greeley County Courthouse assembly room, 101 S. Kildare St., Greeley, 9:45-10:45 a.m.; Neligh Chamber of Commerce, 105 E. Second St., Neligh, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
For additional information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.
City offices to close
The City of Norfolk administration offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.