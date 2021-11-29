Coats accepted
Shopko Optical is collecting winter coats during its first ever winter coat drive. Donations will be accepted now through Friday, Dec. 17.
Customers may donate clean, new and gently worn coats and winterwear in all sizes at any Shopko Optical lab, store or corporate location. All locations will have a donation box at its entrance and is partnering with a local charity organization in their respective community to distribute collected coats to those in need.
In Norfolk, Shopko Optical is located at 1130 S. 13th St., Suite 200.
Holiday shows
WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will begin its 2021 holiday season with "Season of Light" on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
"Season of Light" traces the history and development of many of the world's most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season.
This will be followed at 8 p.m. with the laser show "Laser Holidays!" Future public shows on Fridays and Saturdays will include the "The Sistine Chapel" (a historical and deeply moving show that provides explanations of all of Michelangelo's works in one the most amazing places on Earth), “The Christmas Star” (an astronomical explanation for what the wise men saw in the sky at the birth of Jesus) and more laser shows.
Visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium for the detailed holiday show schedule. These holiday shows are free to the public. Free-will donations are appreciated.