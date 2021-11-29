Coats accepted

Shopko Optical is collecting winter coats during its first ever winter coat drive. Donations will be accepted now through Friday, Dec. 17.

Customers may donate clean, new and gently worn coats and winterwear in all sizes at any Shopko Optical lab, store or corporate location. All locations will have a donation box at its entrance and is partnering with a local charity organization in their respective community to distribute collected coats to those in need.

In Norfolk, Shopko Optical is located at 1130 S. 13th St., Suite 200.

Holiday shows

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will begin its 2021 holiday season with "Season of Light" on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

"Season of Light" traces the history and development of many of the world's most endearing holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season.

This will be followed at 8 p.m. with the laser show "Laser Holidays!" Future public shows on Fridays and Saturdays will include the "The Sistine Chapel" (a historical and deeply moving show that provides explanations of all of Michelangelo's works in one the most amazing places on Earth), “The Christmas Star” (an astronomical explanation for what the wise men saw in the sky at the birth of Jesus) and more laser shows.

Visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium for the detailed holiday show schedule. These holiday shows are free to the public. Free-will donations are appreciated.

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Speaker James Kimble will present the program “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WAYNE — Ten Wayne State College graphic design students will have the opportunity to showcase their talent during the annual Senior Portfolio Review on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Niobrara Room of the Kanter Student Center on the WSC campus. This event is free and open to…

Norfolk High grad honored during Senior Day

Lane McCallum, a 2017 Norfolk High graduate who began his football career at Air Force before transferring to Nebraska, participated in Senior Day festivities before the Huskers’ game against Iowa on Friday.

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds.