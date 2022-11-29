Christmas concert
The Norfolk Chamber Singers will perform a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 108 N. First St. in Plainview. This event is sponsored by the Plainview Arts Council.
This 25-member mixed vocal ensemble, directed by Steve Reinke, was organized nearly 20 years ago. Members of this group come from all walks of life but share the commonality of their love of music and gift of singing challenging music.
Admission is free for Plainview Arts Council members.
Christmas events to raise funds for Belden pool
BELDEN — More than 800 Nativity scenes plus related art and Christmas items will be on display at the Union Presbyterian Church in Belden during its Christmas Nativity Show.
This year the show will include a caravansary and Bethlehem village with more than 500 pieces.
At the same time, visitors can check out the “Festival of Trees” that will take place at the Belden Fire Hall. The event will include decorated trees, Santas, snowmen and other Christmas decorations.
Show times for both events will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16; from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The displays also will be open for appointments from Monday, Dec. 5, to Tuesday, Jan. 10.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, the Presbyterian Church will host “A Touch of Brass” for a Christmas concert. The following Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., staff from Camp Assurance will host a Christmas Carol Songfest at the church.
Free-will donations will be accepted as the events are part of a fundraiser for the Belden swimming pool.