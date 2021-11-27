Fire hall open house

The Oakdale Rural Fire Department is inviting the public to an open house at the new fire hall. The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. The new station is located at 507 Fifth St. in Oakdale.

Tags

In other news

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WAYNE — Ten Wayne State College graphic design students will have the opportunity to showcase their talent during the annual Senior Portfolio Review on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Niobrara Room of the Kanter Student Center on the WSC campus. This event is free and open to…

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year's coronavirus recession.

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Speaker James Kimble will present the program “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.