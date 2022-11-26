Youth kitchen event

The Norfolk Recreation Department will offer a new youth holiday cooking event on Saturday, Dec. 3, indoors at AquaVenture, 715 S. First St. in Norfolk.

The event will be time for children — ages kindergarten through eighth grade — to have a chance to make holiday cookies and bring them home to the family. The kids will have a chance to learn measuring, pouring, stirring and other aspects of baking.

All cooking will be supervised by the department’s seasonal staff, and all equipment will be provided. Each group will cook for 45 minutes. There also will be a 15-minute prep time before the next group starts.

Kindergartners and first graders will cook from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Second and third graders will cook from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fourth and fifth graders will cook from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., and sixth through eighth graders will cook from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to drop their children off during the activity. However, if parents would like to stay, they will not be allowed in the classroom and must wait in the break room during the duration of the class.

Those interested may sign up online at https://bit.ly/3Ee1f85.

