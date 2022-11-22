Recount scheduled
MADISON — The Madison County Board of Canvassers will reconvene on Monday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. to conduct a recount of ballots for the Norfolk City Council Ward 4 race.
The unofficial results had incumbent Andrew McCarthy with a six-vote lead over challenger Zach Steiner, with the totals 696-690.
College to close
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m.
Offices at all Northeast Community College locations will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28, at 8 a.m.
Free turkey dinner
The Norfolk Rescue Mission will be offering a Thanksgiving Day service and supper on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 5:15 p.m. Anyone needing a place to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings is encouraged to attend.
City offices closed
The City of Norfolk administration offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Auxiliary meets
NORFOLK — The auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met earlier this month. Money was donated to the rescue mission and for the department veterans’ Christmas parties. Anyone who wants to help may come to the Norfolk Veterans Home on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. to help with bingo.
At the December meeting, bring nonperishable items for the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors to help for Christmas. Next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m.