Recount scheduled

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Canvassers will reconvene on Monday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. to conduct a recount of ballots for the Norfolk City Council Ward 4 race.

The unofficial results had incumbent Andrew McCarthy with a six-vote lead over challenger Zach Steiner, with the totals 696-690.

College to close

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m.

Offices at all Northeast Community College locations will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28, at 8 a.m.

Free turkey dinner

The Norfolk Rescue Mission will be offering a Thanksgiving Day service and supper on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 5:15 p.m. Anyone needing a place to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings is encouraged to attend.

City offices closed

The City of Norfolk administration offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

Courthouse closed

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Auxiliary meets

NORFOLK — The auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met earlier this month. Money was donated to the rescue mission and for the department veterans’ Christmas parties. Anyone who wants to help may come to the Norfolk Veterans Home on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. to help with bingo.

At the December meeting, bring nonperishable items for the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors to help for Christmas. Next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine could face rolling blackouts across the country through March, an energy expert said, due to what another official described Tuesday as the “colossal” damage done to Ukraine's power grid by relentless Russian airstrikes. Ukrainians are being told to stock up on s…

Widener named vice president at Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College has named Charlene Widener as its new vice president of educational services. She comes to Northeast from North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City, where she serves as vice president of academic affairs and student learning.

Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday.

Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of people, many holding candles and wiping away tears, gathered in a Colorado Springs park to honor those killed and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community.