Car club
The Norfolk Antique Car Club meeting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, has been postponed until Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Members and guests are always welcome.
National board
Patti Gubbels of Norfolk, who serves on the Nebraska Board of Education, has been elected to a one-year team on the National Association of State Boards of Education.
Gubbels is one of five new members to its board of directors.
“State boards of education are currently facing the challenges of a lifetime,” said Christine Benson, incoming chairwoman of the NASBE. “NASBE offers board leaders from across the country the opportunity to connect on critical issues of education equity, social-emotional well-being, early childhood, and learning recovery. I am honored to serve as chair-elect and to help state boards across the country make the tough decisions needed to support all students. I aspire for NASBE to continue to grow in understanding of its past, its viability, and its work for the future.”
NASBE serves as the only membership organization for state boards of education. A nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, NASBE elevates state board members’ voices in national and state policymaking, facilitates the exchange of informed ideas, and supports members in advancing equity and excellence in public education.
New director
NORFOLK — Kimberly Powell has been named the new executive director for the Norfolk Family Coalition. She has worked with a board extensively and led collaborative and partnership efforts to support the mission of her last agency while in South Dakota.
Other positions she has held in her career include work with families as a parent educator and youth camp assistant director. She will start in early December part time and is expected to become full time within a month.
String Beans
ALBION — As part of the Boone County Big Give, the Albion Area Arts Council, in partnership with the Boone County Fitness Center and Cardinal Kids Club, will present the popular children’s entertainers, The String Beans.
The performance will be Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Fitness Center in Albion. Admission is free and made possible by past Big Give contributions.
City offices closed
The Norfolk city administration offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.