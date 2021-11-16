Relay fundraiser
The Lifesavers Relay for Life team is having a bowling benefit on Sunday, Nov. 21, at King’s Lanes, 1000 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a fee to bowl for two hours, including shoe rental. Prizes will be given. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life.
Auxiliary meeting
The auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met on Nov. 9. The charter was draped for one member. Money was donated to the bus project for the veterans at the Norfolk Veterans Home, the Norfolk Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Good Neighbors and the state veterans Christmas parties.
Nonperishable food items will be collected at the next meeting for the food bank. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. at the Post home at 316 W. Braasch Ave.