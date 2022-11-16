Bowl Down Cancer
Relay for Life Lifesavers is hosting a Bowl Down Cancer event on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at King’s Lanes in Norfolk. There is a cost, which covers shoe rental and unlimited bowling during that time. All proceeds will be given to Relay for Life.
Craft event
OAKDALE — A craft and vendor event for the Lois Johnson Memorial Library is planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oakdale Community Center.
Lunch willl be served at noon, and a bake sale is planned while supplies last.
For more information, contact Charlotte Tracy at 402-992-5519.
Winter basketball leagues planned
The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Department is organizing an adult 5-on-5 basketball winter league.
All adults teams are welcomed to participate. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and teams must have at least five players but no more than 10.
All games will be located at the Norfolk High School. The teams will play a scheduled game every Wednesday. Game times are 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Both the two high school basketball courts will be used every league night. There will be six total games played every night.
Rules and schedules will be emailed out to every team captain before the start of the season. All team members also are required to sign a participant release form. These documents also will be available on the first night of games.
For more information, contact Norfolk recreation coordinator Ron LaMie at 402-844-2254 or rlamie@norfolkne.gov.