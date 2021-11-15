Winter workshop
CONCORD — Chickadees, Trees and Me, a winter fun workshop for adults and youths will be at the Haskell Ag Lab on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Highlights of the event include winter bird feeding, evergreen winter tree care and making an evergreen wreath for the holidays. Youth activities include making a pine cone bird feeder and pine cone ornaments, learning activities and games.
There is a fee per family to attend the event, which includes snacks, making one evergreen wreath and all children’s activities. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Children should wear old clothes as they will be using paint.
Pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 24, by calling 402-584-2261. Limited spots are available. Additional information and any weather-related announcements may be found at: hal.unl.edu/winter2021.
Donate blood
NORFOLK — The American Red Cross holds a blood drive every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite 400. More donors are needed. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Volunteers needed
NORFOLK — The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk is in need of volunteers to do clerical work, greet visitors, answer the phone and for a variety of other tasks. The museum is located at 515 Queen City Blvd. For information, call 402-371-3886.