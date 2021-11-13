Church expansion
Shepherd of Peace Church is wrapping up an expansion project that added a new entryway and office space. The expansion dedication will be on Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at 500 N. 37th St., Norfolk.
A pulled pork meal will be served, and to-go meals will be available for a fee. The church also will be holding a silent auction. The auction will close at 1:30 p.m. with winners announced shortly after. All money raised will go toward the expansion. See the Facebook page for auction items at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church — Norfolk, NE.