Shepherd of Peace Church is wrapping up an expansion project that added a new entryway and office space. The expansion dedication will be on Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at 500 N. 37th St., Norfolk.

A pulled pork meal will be served, and to-go meals will be available for a fee. The church also will be holding a silent auction. The auction will close at 1:30 p.m. with winners announced shortly after. All money raised will go toward the expansion. See the Facebook page for auction items at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church — Norfolk, NE.

OMAHA — A 29-year-old Macy man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for assault to an intimate partner resulting in substantial bodily injury, according to acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? We introduced our branch in September 2017 at the Elkhorn Valley Schools in Tilden. Last year, we provided hunger-free weekends during the school year for approximately 30 children ages preschool to 12th grade facing fo…