Benjamin Avenue open house
The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.
Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the city will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.
Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
Don’t let the blood supply fall
WAUSA — The community blood supply has been low because of lower donor turnout. LifeServe is calling on all blood donors to help boost this blood supply this fall.
A Wausa community blood drive will be Friday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway.
Appointments are required. Schedule your appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.