Benjamin Avenue open house

The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.

Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the city will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.

Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.

Don’t let the blood supply fall

WAUSA — The community blood supply has been low because of lower donor turnout. LifeServe is calling on all blood donors to help boost this blood supply this fall.

A Wausa community blood drive will be Friday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway.

Appointments are required. Schedule your appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

In other news

Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?

Drug court graduate

On Friday, Austin Johnson (right) graduated from the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court, with Judge Mark Johnson (left) presiding.

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Adam Thomas starts harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the dew burns off in the morning. This year, dry weather accelerated the work, allowing him to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market.

Kube makes third run in District 40 against DeKay

Crofton business consultant and author Keith Kube is making a third run for Nebraska Legislature in District 40 on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kube is running against, Barry DeKay, a Niobrara farmer and rancher. Although both men are Republican Party members, they are running independently for Nebraska…