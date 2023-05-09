Library closings
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be closed on Sunday, May 14, for Mother’s Day. The library also will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29.
The library will not open until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, because of staff training.
Wayne County GOP
WAYNE — The Wayne County Republicans will meet on Saturday, May 13, at 9 a.m. at the Wayne Airport conference room. There is plenty of room and chairs for everyone to stop by and join in the conversation.
The April 22 meeting was informative and educational with Deb Finn, Wayne County clerk and election commissioner, as the special guest. She spoke on the election process and took a lot of questions, said Beverly A. Neel, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Wayne County.
Cornhole postponed
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Senior Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave., has postponed its cornhole tournament that was scheduled for Saturday, May 13. The new date has not been announced but will be publicized when it is chosen.
Rescheduled event
Last Friday’s expected Cinco de Mayo festivities have been rescheduled to this upcoming Friday, May 12. According to the the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s social media page, rainy weather was cited as the reason for the event pushback. No prior registration or fee payment is required to attend this year’s celebration of Mexican heritage.
The spirit of Mexican folklore will dominate downtown Norfolk with events slated to begin at 5 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. at River Point Square in downtown Norfolk.
Among the planned events are a cultural folklore dances, the Señorita Cinco de Mayo Pageant, dancing with a live DJ. The itinerary also listed kids activities, face painting and Mexican bingo as pastimes to be featured.