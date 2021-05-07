Election planned

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center is going to have an election of next year’s board officers on Monday, May 10. Seniors are encouraged to stop in during that day and cast their votes for next year’s board. Coffee and goodies will be provided. If you do not want to vote in person, you can request a ballot from the center. The center’s address is 307 Prospect Ave. in Norfolk. In addition, the board meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 11, at 9 a.m.

Veteran coffee

Veteran coffee will be Tuesday, May 11, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 Braasch Ave. from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. All vets are welcome.

Tags

In other news

India’s disaster hangs over countries facing COVID-19 surges

India’s disaster hangs over countries facing COVID-19 surges

SOHAG, Egypt (AP) — Countries worldwide wrestling with new coronavirus surges are trying to ensure they aren’t hit by an India-style disaster. They face many of the same risks, including large populations that have shirked restrictions and fragile health systems shaken under the strain.

WHO panel set to decide on emergency use of Chinese vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — A key World Health Organization panel was set to decide Friday whether to authorize emergency of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine, a WHO spokesperson said, potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed program.