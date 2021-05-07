Election planned
The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center is going to have an election of next year’s board officers on Monday, May 10. Seniors are encouraged to stop in during that day and cast their votes for next year’s board. Coffee and goodies will be provided. If you do not want to vote in person, you can request a ballot from the center. The center’s address is 307 Prospect Ave. in Norfolk. In addition, the board meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 11, at 9 a.m.
Veteran coffee
Veteran coffee will be Tuesday, May 11, at the Norfolk VFW at 316 Braasch Ave. from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. All vets are welcome.