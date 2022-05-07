BSA looking for volunteers
Boy Scouts of America is looking for volunteers for its upcoming summer camps. For its Amikaro camp, the Boys Scouts are looking for those who are 16 years or older for the nature, aquatics, climbing and outback programs. For the aquatics and shooting sports, those who are 18 years or older are needed to staff those activities.
For the Cedar camp, BSA needs staff members who are 21 years or older for its equestrian program. Workers who are 18 years or older are needed for a cook position and its climbing program. Sixteen-year-olds or older are also needed for its aquatics program.
The basic schedule for BSA camps is Wednesday, June 1, to Wednesday, July 27, but varies depending on each camp schedule.
For more information, visit the BSA website at https://mac-bsa.org/camping-outdoors/camp-staff/.
Impact three lives in under an hour
WAUSA — Someone requires a blood transfusion every two seconds. With cancer patients the top recipient of all blood products, one blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.
The Wausa community blood drive will be Friday, May 20, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.