BSA looking for volunteers

Boy Scouts of America is looking for volunteers for its upcoming summer camps. For its Amikaro camp, the Boys Scouts are looking for those who are 16 years or older for the nature, aquatics, climbing and outback programs. For the aquatics and shooting sports, those who are 18 years or older are needed to staff those activities.

For the Cedar camp, BSA needs staff members who are 21 years or older for its equestrian program. Workers who are 18 years or older are needed for a cook position and its climbing program. Sixteen-year-olds or older are also needed for its aquatics program.

The basic schedule for BSA camps is Wednesday, June 1, to Wednesday, July 27, but varies depending on each camp schedule.

For more information, visit the BSA website at https://mac-bsa.org/camping-outdoors/camp-staff/.

Impact three lives in under an hour

WAUSA — Someone requires a blood transfusion every two seconds. With cancer patients the top recipient of all blood products, one blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.

The Wausa community blood drive will be Friday, May 20, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

'We're so sorry': Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — When the moist concrete walls deep below ground and the mold and the cold and the weeks without fresh fruit or vegetables became too much to bear, some in the bunker underneath Elina Tsybulchenko’s office decided to visit the sky.

New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the…

Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers

Doug Lambrecht was among the first of the nearly 1 million Americans to die from COVID-19. His demographic profile — an older white male with chronic health problems — mirrors the faces of many who would be lost over the next two years.

Three candidates contend for spot as Battle Creek mayor

BATTLE CREEK — Two of the three candidates in the upcoming Battle Creek mayor’s race will advance to the November election. Among the candidates, the flooding in Battle Creek is the main concern among the top issues heading into the election.