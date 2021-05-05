VFW event

Lynn Dvorak will be performing at the VFW on Saturday, May 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. The VFW will no longer be serving food before the event. The Norfolk VFW is at 316 Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.

Dine and Donate

The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a Dine and Donate at Perkins Restaurant on Thursday, May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will go to fund scholarships for area high school students. The restaurant is at 1229 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk.

Rolle bolle

Men and women of any age are invited to participate in rolle bolle east of the horse shoe pits at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. Rolle bolle will take place every Thursday, starting May 6, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and there is no fee to participate. For more information, contact Andy at 402-380-4524.

Siren work

The siren at 3501 W. Benjamin Ave. will undergo maintenance work on Thursday. The siren will be tested intermittently throughout the day.

In other news

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated.

Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench the South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relentless wind and rain keeps pummeling much of the southeastern United States, spawning tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. The storms have prompted boat rescues and toppled trees and power lines.

Feds: Man used fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts pizza parlor lied about the number of employees he had to fraudulently obtain more than $660,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, then used some of the money to buy and stock an alpaca farm in Vermont, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Longtime Uptown co-owner ‘would always take time to say hi’

According to the people who loved her, Rosalind Lamson was many things. The Norfolk native, known affectionately as "Roz," died Aug. 13, 2020, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer, but she left behind a legacy treasured in Norfolk, Stanton and beyond over her 70 years of life.

Court list for May 5, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 