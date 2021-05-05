VFW event
Lynn Dvorak will be performing at the VFW on Saturday, May 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. The VFW will no longer be serving food before the event. The Norfolk VFW is at 316 Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.
Dine and Donate
The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a Dine and Donate at Perkins Restaurant on Thursday, May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will go to fund scholarships for area high school students. The restaurant is at 1229 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk.
Rolle bolle
Men and women of any age are invited to participate in rolle bolle east of the horse shoe pits at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. Rolle bolle will take place every Thursday, starting May 6, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and there is no fee to participate. For more information, contact Andy at 402-380-4524.
Siren work
The siren at 3501 W. Benjamin Ave. will undergo maintenance work on Thursday. The siren will be tested intermittently throughout the day.