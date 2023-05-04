Library board
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at the Norfolk Public Library. The agenda is posted at 308 W. Prospect Ave.
Auxiliary meets
NORFOLK — The Norfolk American Legion Auxiliary met at the post home. The auxiliary presented two women with $500 scholarships. Isabel Calvillo and Kayla Hendrix are both going into nursing.
The auxiliary also set up to have the veterans from the Norfolk Veterans Home for supper in July. Members also gave an American flag to the Norfolk Senior Center. The annual Poppy Day will be on Saturday, May 20.