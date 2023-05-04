Library board

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at the Norfolk Public Library. The agenda is posted at 308 W. Prospect Ave.

Auxiliary meets

NORFOLK — The Norfolk American Legion Auxiliary met at the post home. The auxiliary presented two women with $500 scholarships. Isabel Calvillo and Kayla Hendrix are both going into nursing.

The auxiliary also set up to have the veterans from the Norfolk Veterans Home for supper in July. Members also gave an American flag to the Norfolk Senior Center. The annual Poppy Day will be on Saturday, May 20.

In other news

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency convened on Monday for its regularly scheduled session. All members were present for the meeting. Just over a dozen city staff and citizens were also in attendance at the meeting, which lasted 10 minutes. The following is a recap of action items on th…