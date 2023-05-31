Community planning in the works for Newman Grove
Special to the Daily News
NEWMAN GROVE — Newman Grove residents and stakeholders are invited to attend a workshop to review the results of the community’s recent survey and planning for its next stages of growth and development in the coming 10 years.
Residents are asked to register ahead of the workshop to assist with planning for meeting supplies and light refreshments. Attendants may register online at newmangrove2033.com.
The workshop — set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the community center — will begin with a presentation of the results from the community survey that was made available to Newman Grove residents during May.
A total of 188 individuals responded to the survey. Topics included child care needs, housing issues, preferences for community projects and satisfaction with city facilities and services.
This community workshop is now the next step in the process to update its comprehensive development plan that will guide all land use and development decisions over the next 10 years.
On Feb. 22, about 50 residents attended a model building and community consensus workshop at the Newman Grove Community Center.
Workshop participants were asked to describe their connection to the community and identify projects needed in Newman Grove to continue to grow and improve by 2033. Themes identified in the workshop then were used to create the community survey.
Upon completion of the workshop, the consultant team will draft a proposed future land-use map and the remainder of the plan. The comprehensive plan update is being created under the direction of Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney. The plan is scheduled to be presented to the Newman Grove City Council for adoption on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Five Rule Rural Planning is a planning agency focusing on rural communities in Nebraska and Kansas and provides education, empowerment and advocacy to communities who have chosen to grow and meet the challenges of an ever-changing future.
Tai Chi class planned for Norfolk
Special to the Daily News
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the Norfolk Senior Center will host a Tai Chi class series beginning in June.
Tai Chi classes help individuals to improve strength, flexibility and balance, as well as lower stress and boost concentration and relaxation.
The class series will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 13, at the Norfolk Senior Center and will last for 10 weeks.
Mary Wakeley will be the class instructor. There is no cost for the class; however, a free-will donation at the class sessions will be accepted.
Tai Chi puts minimal stress on joints, is generally safe for people of all ages and is beneficial for those 60 years of age or older. Outcomes from past classes show that 85% of the participants improved their Timed Up and Go (TUG), mobility and fall risk score from the first to the final class.
Registration is required by calling the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at 402-529-6041 or doing so online at https://elvphd.ne.gov/News-Events/Classes-Events.
Class size is limited.