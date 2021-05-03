Deadline to submit senior photos is Wednesday
The deadline is Wednesday, May 5, to submit photos of graduating high school and college seniors for a special graduation edition that will be published next week.
To honor Northeast and North Central Nebraska graduates, readers may submit photos via mail by using the form on page 3 of today's edition; emailing sbates@norfolkdailynews.com; or submitting online here.
The photos will be featured in the graduation edition on Friday, May 14. The edition also will feature the Daily News’ all-academic team and graduate profiles.
DAR meeting
The DAR Nancy Gary Chapter will meet Wednesday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. in Norfolk. Members are asked to remember items for the Norfolk Veterans Home. Please RSVP to the regent for the program, which will be on the Pony Express in Nebraska.
VFW event
Lynn Dvorak will be performing at the VFW on Saturday, May 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. The VFW will be serving smoked pulled pork sandwiches with potato salad, macaroni salad and coleslaw from 4 to 7 p.m. The Norfolk VFW is at 316 Braasch Ave. in Norfolk.