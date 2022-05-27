Northeast closes for Memorial Day
Northeast Community College offices to close to observe Memorial Day holiday; summer and fall registration continues
In observance of Memorial Day, Northeast Community College offices in Norfolk, and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will be closed on Mon., May 30.
College offices will re-open Tue., May 31, at 8 a.m.
Meanwhile, registration continues for summer and fall classes. The June (Summer) Session will begin Mon., June 6, with the July Session starting Mon., July 11.
Fall semester classes at Northeast begin Mon., Aug. 22.