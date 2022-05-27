Northeast closes for Memorial Day

Northeast Community College offices to close to observe Memorial Day holiday; summer and fall registration continues

In observance of Memorial Day, Northeast Community College offices in Norfolk, and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will be closed on Mon., May 30.

College offices will re-open Tue., May 31, at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, registration continues for summer and fall classes. The June (Summer) Session will begin Mon., June 6, with the July Session starting Mon., July 11.

Fall semester classes at Northeast begin Mon., Aug. 22.

In other news

Hughes named Principal of the Year

Norfolk Middle School principal Chuck Hughes was presented with the Outstanding Principal of the Year award for Region 3 of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals on May 23.

Water main flushing expected to end this week

The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from park…

Lawsuit filed over plane crash that killed 8 off of NC coast

The families of four people — including three teens — who died in a February plane crash off the North Carolina coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot, who also died. The suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather condit…