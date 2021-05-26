DAR meeting

The Nancy Gary Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Wednesday, June 2, at 1 p.m. in the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. The program will be given by Ellie Curtiss, and those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP to regent Bobbi Mullen.

Auxiliary meeting

The Auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met May 11. The department convention will be held at Divots, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., on Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6.

The auxiliary meeting time will be changing for a while, with the meeting still on the second Tuesday of each month. But the time will be 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 8, at 5 p.m.

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

NEW DELHI (AP) — As the coronavirus tears through India, night watchman Sagar Kumar thinks constantly about getting vaccines for himself and his family of five amid critical shortages of shots in the country. But even if he knew how to get one, it wouldn’t be easy.

Court list for May 26, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 