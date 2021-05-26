DAR meeting
The Nancy Gary Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Wednesday, June 2, at 1 p.m. in the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. The program will be given by Ellie Curtiss, and those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP to regent Bobbi Mullen.
Auxiliary meeting
The Auxiliary to the VFW Post 1644 met May 11. The department convention will be held at Divots, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., on Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6.
The auxiliary meeting time will be changing for a while, with the meeting still on the second Tuesday of each month. But the time will be 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 8, at 5 p.m.