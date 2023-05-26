Memorial Day event planned
Norfolk and area residents are invited to the annual Memorial Day observance that will take place at the Norfolk Veterans Home on Monday, May 29.
The observance begins with the Norfolk Veterans Home colors at 9:15 a.m. The presentation of colors by American Legion Post 16 will be at 9:30 a.m.
Bob Schleppenbach, chaplain of American Legion Post 16, will give the invocation. Jerry Eisenhauer, veterans home administrator, will give the welcome.
The guest speaker for the program will be the Rev. Mike Moreno, who also is a captain for the U.S. Navy.
Moreno was commissioned as a chaplain candidate program officer in 1989. He is authorized to wear the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Crops Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy Achievement Medal (three awards) and the Combat Action Ribbon.
He also is an ordained Lutheran pastor and is director of ministries at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
As part of the observance, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony. This ceremony is done to represent the beauty and brevity of life and to honor soldiers who have lost their lives while fighting.
Closed for holiday
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, as will the city administration offices in Norfolk.
Hockey clinics
NORFOLK — The Norfolk City Park and Rec Department will have an instructional hockey clinic for boys and girls ages 5 to 18 on Monday, June 5. It will be at the tennis courts on North Fourth Street, across from Norfolk High School. Those who are participating need to sign up on the city rec activities page online.
The clinic will be on Monday afternoons in June and July except July 3. Times will be from 2 to 5 p.m., with four age groups. Information may be obtained on the city activities site. The city will provide equipment for players who don't have their own equipment.
Training will include passing, skating, puck handling, shooting pucks at the goal and other phases of hockey.
The city is awaiting bids on a skating rink at Johnson Park.
There will be an outdoor concrete rink with coolant lines in the concrete, hopefully by Thanksgiving. This refrigerated rink will maintain the ice at the perfect skating temperature of 18 degrees. In the warm months, people will be able to play basketball, roller-skate or play roller hockey on it. Then from sometime in November, depending on the weather until late March, citizens will be able to skate and play hockey on the ice.
For more information, contact norfolkrink68701@gmail.com.