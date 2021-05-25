DAV meeting
The Disabled American Veterans will meet Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 Braasch Ave. All members are welcome.
Energy provider highlights charitable contributions
Special to the Daily News
Unprecedented challenges in 2020 called for a renewed commitment to the unique needs of each of the communities served by Black Hills Energy.
That renewed commitment resulted in $5.6 million in charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations, chambers of commerce and economic development organizations and energy assistance programs, according to the company’s 2020 Community Impact Report, which was released earlier this month.
The report highlights the corporate contributions, volunteerism efforts and overall economic impact last year. In Nebraska, the company’s charitable giving in 2020 exceeded $1 million and direct economic impact totaled $142 million. This included charitable giving, compensation to 440 employees, franchise fees, payments to suppliers, and property, sales and use taxes paid to our communities.
Black Hills Energy serves nearly 297,000 natural gas utility customers in 319 communities across Nebraska. Its support included employees giving almost $119,000, plus a 25% match from Black Hills Corp. Foundation to benefit United Way in Nebraska; the assistance of 454 Nebraska families in need through the Black Hills Cares program; investing in planting 300 trees; and hosting emergency response training for 120 first responders. In addition, more than 186,000 pounds of food was collected during its Can Care-A-Van, which includes collection sites in Ainsworth and Atkinson.