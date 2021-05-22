Regional notes for May 22

Dynamite Duo and The Sparklers will begin season rehearsals on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. Individuals who play band, stringed or percussion instruments at a high school level of proficiency; or who have other performing talents such as vocal, dance, gymnastics and drama are invited to participate. Behind-the-scenes workers, such as decorators, cleanup help and door greeters, also are needed. All ages are welcomed.
The group rehearses on Monday evenings at 7 throughout June and will present two free patriotic concerts at First Baptist on July 3-4.
Dynamite Duo and the Sparklers is an all-volunteer performing arts group that is in its 25th year of presenting patriotic concerts free of charge to the Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska communities. For more information, contact concert manager Carla Post at 402-916-9118.