DAV meeting changed
The Disabled American Veterans group has moved its meeting up a week because of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
The DAV will meet Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 W. Braasch Ave. All are welcomed to attend.
