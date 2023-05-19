Auxiliary meets

NORFOLK — Auxiliary to VFW Post 1644 met recently. The department’s convention will be Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, in La Vista. The officers for 2023-24 were installed by LaVonne Harnik. Cards and bingo were played at the veterans home. Next meeting will be Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m.

WINSIDE — Roy Reed Unit 252, American Legion Auxiliary will host its annual Poppy Day in Wayne on Saturday, May 27, at selected businesses.

Annually, the unit purchases 2,000 small poppies to be ready for Memorial Day and Poppy Day. The remaining poppies will go to the annual Memorial Day program at the Winside Auditorium on Monday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m.

During Monday’s Norfolk City Council session, members voted unanimously to award a contract worth more than $1.9 million to Knife River Midwest LLC for concrete overlay work in Norfolk. The contract is part of an ongoing effort by city officials to improve upon the quality of streets in the city.

CANNES, France (AP) — As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying to keep his emotions in check.

The city is teaming with other local supporters to make critically needed improvements to the facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Through a unanimous motion during Monday night’s city council meeting, council members authorized city officials to request and review qualifications from …