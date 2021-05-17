Social media stars performing
SPENCER — The Peterson Farm Brothers are three brothers from central Kansas who create social media content to promote agriculture. Their online videos have received more than 130 million combined views, and they have more than 600,000 followers on social media. Two of the three brothers will be performing on Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Spencer Park. There is an admission charge.
The brothers grew up and still work on a family farm near Assaria, Kansas. All three brothers attended Kansas State University. Because of their online success, the brothers have had many opportunities to promote agriculture around the world. Their goal is still to operate the family farm together, but they hope to make a positive impact with their social media content.
The event is made possible by the Spencer Community Economic Development Corp. and donations from sponsors.
Theater to return
Norfolk Youth Theatre returns this summer. After COVID-19 closed the curtain for NYT and NYTjr in the summer of 2020, the Norfolk Community Theatre and Norfolk Arts Center are pleased to partner again to bring these camps back. The camps take participants through not only the rehearsal process of a production, but also engage participants in technical theater workshops and acting workshops to foster passion for the arts and creativity.
NYT, Among the Immortals: A Trio of Greek Tragedies is now accepting registrations for children ages 10-18. The camp will be June 21-26 and will take place at Northeast Community College. NYTjr, Adventures with Aesop: A Trio of Fables for ages 5-9 takes place Aug. 2-7 and is also open for registration. Both camps culminate in performances of three shows.
For more information or to register, visit www.norfolkartscenter.org or www.nctheatre.org. For questions or more information, contact Libby McKay at 402-860-9585 or ljamckay@gmail.com. Norfolk Community Theatre and Norfolk Arts Center are both 501(c)3 nonprofits.
Administers oath
Retired Lt. Col. Chad Sekutera, a Norfolk native, administered the Army oath of office to his twin sons on May 9 during graduation exercises at Wheaton College and Illinois Institute of Technology. The twin lieutenants are mechanical engineers.
Following additional training in Georgia, one will be in Stuttgart, Germany, and the other will be in Baumholder, Germany. Their expertise will be in cyber security and communications. Chad Sekutera is an instructor of nursing at the University of Colorado School of Nursing in Colorado Springs.