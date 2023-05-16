Cinco de Mayo Event canceled
The previously rescheduled Cinco de Mayo festivities last week has been canceled in its entirety because of Friday’s hail and tornadic conditions. The festivities were initially planned for May 5, but rainy conditions called for the event to be rescheduled for last Friday.
According to the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s social media page, next year’s Cinco de Mayo will take place on Sunday, May 5.
Restricted parking
On Monday night, the Norfolk City Council gave unanimous approval to Ordinance No. 5834, which amends Section 24-164 of the city code. Per the amendment, the ordinance will be amended to restrict parking in the following area: The west and south sides of Ferguson Drive from the intersection of East Bluff Avenue and Ferguson Drive going north and west around the curve 360 feet to where Ferguson Drive meets and transitions into East Pasewalk Avenue.
Originally on the amendment was the restriction of parking at Third Street and Madison Avenue; however, council members asked that this restriction be removed from the amendment until more information could be gathered.
The parking changes will go into effect immediately.