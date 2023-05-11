Regional notes for May 11

Teacher celebrated by U.S. Rep. Flood
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives honoring Jane Jessen of Norfolk, a longtime educator who is retiring.
Congressman Flood’s speech came as educators across the nation were being celebrated during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Flood said in part, “Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor one of Nebraska’s finest elementary educators, Mrs. Jane Jessen of Norfolk, Nebraska. Mrs. Jessen has taught at Sacred Heart Schools and Norfolk Catholic Schools since 1984.”
Flood said every day in the classroom, Jessen worked hard to inspire students to find their own path and to celebrate what makes them important.
She has also touched the lives of those who have witnessed her resilience by living her faith during times of tragedy and sorrow.
“Norfolk Catholic Schools won the lottery of teachers when Mrs. Jane Jessen went to work for the students,” Flood said.
Tribal college grant
WINNEBAGO — Little Priest Tribal College recently received a National Science Foundation Equity for Excellence grant for science, technology, engineering and math to help the college meet compliance standards and ensure it is prepared to provide enhanced educational opportunities for its students.
Grant funding came from within the Tribal Colleges and Universities Program. Its goal to support “instructional and research capacities of specific institutions of higher education that serve the Nation's Indigenous students.”
Manoj Patil, president of the tribal college, said that this is a major win for the college and the funding is a much-needed step toward resourcing tribal colleges and universities.
The science foundation funding also is helping Little Priest achieve benchmarks in ways that increase the safety and well-being of its students, families and stakeholders.
“We live in a world where we rely heavily on secure, reliable technology but creating these systems comes at a high cost,” said Morri Conway, Little Priest director of information technology. “Practically speaking, the grant funding will help the college get closer to its strategic goals of staffing, protecting the institutional network and data, providing a safe learning environment for students, and meeting federal and state compliance measures.”
Little Priest will move forward with its planned cybersecurity infrastructure project and expects to be complete by the end of May 2024.
Project update
A project update meeting highlighting Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.
The public is invited. Those who plan to attend are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
Ainsworth student wins contest
Special to the Daily News
An Ainsworth student has been named a winner in the 2023 “Why I Want to Go to College” contest Tuesday, sponsored by the Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Ty John Bolli will be among those recognized before the start of the Omaha Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion on Sunday, May 21.
“The hard work of these extremely talented individuals at Werner Park is always such a treat. It’s wonderful that we can bring attention to the importance of financial literacy and saving for higher education,” said John Murante, state treasurer.
Winners receive contributions to NEST 529 college savings plans, ranging in value from $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place, and $2,000 for first place. Three winners were chosen in each of Nebraska’s three U.S. congressional districts. Three winners from outside Nebraska also were chosen.
Students were asked to reflect in their written entries on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education.