Teacher of year
The Nebraska Department of Education is providing an opportunity to recognize the best teachers in the state through the Nebraska Teacher of the Year program.
Nominations for the 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year are now open. Residents can nominate a teacher they believe to be one of the best in the state. Teachers who receive a nomination will be notified and given instructions on how to apply. A teacher does not need to be nominated to apply.
Nominations may be submitted online at www.education.ne.gov or by using this nomination form link. More information on the Teacher of the Year program also may be found at www.education.ne.gov/toy/.
The 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year will be announced by a surprise presentation in the fall.
Author to speak
On Tuesday, March 14, the Norfolk Public Library will be hosting a program presented by Tammy Marshall, author of the Daily News column “Novel Thoughts.” Audience members will learn about what goes into creating the column and about Marshall’s ongoing quest to read all of the Pulitzer Prize winners. She also will highlight titles her column has covered, including some of her favorites, to give readers an idea of classic and award-winning titles they may want to pick up.
In addition to writing a column for the Daily News, Marshall also is the author of five novels. Copies of her columns will be on display, and there will be copies of her books for sale following the program.
Marshall may be reached at tamreader@gmail.com with any questions.
Siren testing
Testing of Norfolk's outdoor warning siren system will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.
The tests then will occur on the first and third Tuesday of April, May, June, July, August and September.
Region 11 Emergency Management also will be participating in the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 29, at about 10 a.m. Sirens are set to be activated, weather permitting.