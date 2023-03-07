Parkinson’s group
All are welcomed to attend the next meeting of the Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group.
The meeting will be Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on 11th Street and Georgia Avenue in the fellowship hall (elevator access available).
This month’s topic will be “Nutrition to Keep You Moving and Going” with Traci from Elkhorn Valley Health Department.
Next month’s meeting will be Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk
For more information, contact Lee Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com.