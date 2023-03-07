Parkinson’s group

All are welcomed to attend the next meeting of the Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group.

The meeting will be Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on 11th Street and Georgia Avenue in the fellowship hall (elevator access available).

This month’s topic will be “Nutrition to Keep You Moving and Going” with Traci from Elkhorn Valley Health Department.

Next month’s meeting will be Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk

For more information, contact Lee Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com.

As part of Monday night's agenda, the Norfolk City Council will again discuss options for badly needed improvements to police facilities and repairs to city streets. Among the potential options would be an occupation tax on alcohol sales in the city.

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to seek health care got caught in a deadly shootout and were kidnapped by heavily armed men who threw them in the back of a pickup truck, officials from both countries said Monday.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has reasserted its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands after Argentina pulled out of a cooperation agreement and demanded new talks over the South Atlantic territory that sparked a 1982 war between the two countries.