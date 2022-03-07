Parkinson’s group to meet

The Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will meet for its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Fellowship Hall (11th Street and Georgia Avenue in Norfolk).

The topic for the meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m., will be advancements in deep brain stimulation. The next meeting will be Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Lee Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com.

WAUSA — Spring into action and give the gift of life by donating blood. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up their sleeve and give blood as soon as possible.

The Wausa Community Blood Drive will be Friday, March 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Wausa fire hall, 405 E. Broadway. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

