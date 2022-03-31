Contest winner
KEARNEY — Parker Albers of Cedar Catholic High School with his poem, “Division,” won first place in a recent University of Nebraska at Kearney contest for high school students.
Sponsored by the UNK Writing Center, American Democracy Project and Phi Eta Sigma and Sigma Tau Delta honor societies, the second annual Nebraska Emerging Writers Contest gave students from across the state an opportunity to showcase their talent while competing for cash prizes. Albers also received $100.
Participants submitted an essay, poem or short story about democracy and what it means today. The theme was based on “The Meaning of Democracy” essay written by American author E.B. White during World War II. Organizers aimed to promote literacy by encouraging young people to make sense of these transformative times through the act of writing.
Meeting scheduled
NORFOLK — On Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m., the Voter Accuracy Project will meet at Harvest Church on 1810 S. Channel Road. There will be a presentation by the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project.
The group will be hosted by the Convention of States Norfolk Group and Patriots United. RSVP to Margo at 402-992-5244.
Construction to start
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 4, on Highway 20 from the Highway 81 and Highway 20 junction to Belden, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Constructors Inc. of Lincoln is the contractor for the project. Work will include bridges, culverts, pavement repair and asphalt overlay. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers, lane restrictions and temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is May 2023.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.
Pancake feed
TARNOV — St. Michael’s Historical Society will have a pancake and sausage feed on Sunday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will take place at St. Michael’s parish hall. There also will be a bake sale, raffles and Easter egg hunt.