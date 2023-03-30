Bridge work
PENDER — Weather permitting, bridge work will begin Monday, April 3, on Highway 9, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Herbst Construction of Le Mars, Iowa, is the contractor. Work includes the removal and replacement of the bridge spanning Rattlesnake Creek located 3 miles south of Pender and the bridge spanning Stage Creek, located 2 miles south of Pender. County Road W will be closed at Highway 9 for the construction of the bridge over Rattlesnake Creek. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals, according to the roads department.
Anticipated completion is winter 2023. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Legion meeting
WINSIDE — Roy Reed Unit 252, American Legion Auxiliary, Winside, will meet on Saturday, April 1, at 10:15 a.m. at the Winside Legion Post. All members are encouraged to attend.
Items on the agenda include reporting of the District 3 convention, making memorial poppy wreaths, planning the unit's poppy distribution day with volunteers, Memorial Day dinner and annual reports to the department. Those with questions are urged to contact Beverly Neel at 402-369-0152.
Clinic in Neligh
NELIGH — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership has planned the Neligh WIC and Immunization clinic for Thursday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St. in Neligh.
For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
NENCAP’s WIC program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods to income-eligible pregnant, breast-feeding or postpartum women, infants and children to age 5 years.
NENCAP’s immunization program provides vaccines to adults and children following the recommended schedule from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. COVID-19 vaccines of Moderna for 18 years and older and Pfizer for those 5 years and older are available at no cost. The Immunization clinic can serve both clients with and without health insurance.
Bake sale planned
The Catholic Daughters of America will host their annual Easter bake sale from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Norfolk. The event will coincide with the Knights of Columbus fish fry. All proceeds from the sale will be directed to the group’s charitable projects.