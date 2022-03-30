Oakdale fish fry

OAKDALE — The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a drive-through fish fry on Friday, April 15. The event will be at the new fire hall from 5 to 8 p.m. or until the fish is gone. Meals will include tartar sauce, coleslaw, potatoes and dessert.

Proceeds will be used to fund the Lois Johnson Memorial Library and the fire department.

DAR meeting

The Nancy Gary Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. Members are requested to RSVP to Ellie Curtiss or Virginia Von Seggern.

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday.