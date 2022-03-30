Oakdale fish fry
OAKDALE — The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a drive-through fish fry on Friday, April 15. The event will be at the new fire hall from 5 to 8 p.m. or until the fish is gone. Meals will include tartar sauce, coleslaw, potatoes and dessert.
Proceeds will be used to fund the Lois Johnson Memorial Library and the fire department.
DAR meeting
The Nancy Gary Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave. Members are requested to RSVP to Ellie Curtiss or Virginia Von Seggern.