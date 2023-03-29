Benjamin Avenue: Part II
Reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street east to First Street is set to continue Monday, April 3.
The second phase of the project will reconstruct the westbound lanes from Riverside Boulevard west to 13th Street.
Traffic will shift to the south side of Benjamin Avenue with one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone. The north side of the Riverside and Benjamin intersection also will be closed to traffic. Access will be available to the businesses in the construction zone.
Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down in the construction area.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Norfolk’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.
No meeting
The Norfolk Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, has been canceled because there are no agenda items to be discussed.