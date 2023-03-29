Benjamin Avenue: Part II

Reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street east to First Street is set to continue Monday, April 3.

The second phase of the project will reconstruct the westbound lanes from Riverside Boulevard west to 13th Street.

Traffic will shift to the south side of Benjamin Avenue with one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone. The north side of the Riverside and Benjamin intersection also will be closed to traffic. Access will be available to the businesses in the construction zone.

Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down in the construction area.

Questions or concerns should be directed to Norfolk’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.

No meeting

The Norfolk Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, has been canceled because there are no agenda items to be discussed.

Tags

In other news

Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38

Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — After migrants in northern Mexico placed mattresses against the bars of their detention cell and set them on fire, guards quickly walked away and made no apparent attempt to release the men before smoke filled the room and killed 38 men, surveillance video showed…

Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter

Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police released video Tuesday from a body-worn camera that shows a team of officers entering and searching an elementary school, then confronting and opening fire on an assailant who had murdered three children and three adults in the latest school shooting …

US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients' tax evasion

US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients' tax evasion

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse violated a plea agreement with U.S. authorities by failing to report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying taxes, U.S. lawmakers said Wednesday, releasing a two-year investigation that detailed the role employees at the embattled Swi…

Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears

Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N.'s atomic energy chief warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a meeting Monday that the perilous situation at Europe’s largest nuclear plant “isn’t getting any better” as relentless fighting in the area keeps the facility at risk of a disaster.